Olympiad Research LP Acquires New Shares in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000. Capri accounts for about 1.5% of Olympiad Research LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter worth $30,038,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,976,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 110,590 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Graphene Investments SAS increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Capri Price Performance

NYSE:CPRI traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $50.43. The stock had a trading volume of 268,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,879. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.06. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $69.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.87.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.36). Capri had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

