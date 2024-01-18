Olympiad Research LP Boosts Stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Olympiad Research LP lifted its position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in DHT were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,929,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,520,000 after buying an additional 321,849 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,715,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DHT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

DHT Stock Down 1.1 %

DHT traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $10.94. 515,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,026. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). DHT had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $89.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DHT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

DHT Profile

(Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

