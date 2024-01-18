Olympiad Research LP Buys Shares of 6,390 PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of PVH by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 386.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 25,317 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,612. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.62 and its 200 day moving average is $89.43. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $123.90.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.77%.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $1,554,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,771.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,440 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,462. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PVH from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PVH from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.73.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

