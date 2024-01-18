Olympiad Research LP Grows Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Olympiad Research LP lifted its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Nordson were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 208.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 225.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Trading Up 0.9 %

NDSN stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $251.70. 55,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.11. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $265.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.47.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. Nordson had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,709.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,856.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,118 shares of company stock worth $3,002,920. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

