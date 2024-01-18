Olympiad Research LP Has $417,000 Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Olympiad Research LP lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,045,225,000 after purchasing an additional 72,064,901 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,875,000 after buying an additional 607,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.18.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $251.14. 273,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,000. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $265.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.36. The firm has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

