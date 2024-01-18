Olympiad Research LP Invests $345,000 in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAR. StockNews.com cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.11. The stock had a trading volume of 108,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,108. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.61. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.74 and a 1-year high of $251.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.35.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $16.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.54 by $2.24. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 559.82%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $21.70 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 40.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

In related news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,607,268.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,483,111.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

