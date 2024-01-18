Olympiad Research LP Invests $354,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 395,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $82,103,000 after acquiring an additional 22,750 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the third quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 32,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 27,711 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.8% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,797 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE LOW traded down $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $216.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,558. The firm has a market cap of $124.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.04.

About Lowe's Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

