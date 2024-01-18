Olympiad Research LP Invests $365,000 in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Dover during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Dover during the first quarter valued at $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Dover by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Dover by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Dover by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DOV shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.92.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DOV stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.45. 171,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,375. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.19 and a 200-day moving average of $142.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

