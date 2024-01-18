Olympiad Research LP Invests $406,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $188.74. The company had a trading volume of 19,179,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,256,047. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.63. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

