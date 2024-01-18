Olympiad Research LP Invests $427,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.38. 720,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.41. The company has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $138.06.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

In related news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

