Olympiad Research LP Invests $514,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,782 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000. Devon Energy comprises 0.5% of Olympiad Research LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,044,219 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,209,000 after purchasing an additional 31,230 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 41,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $40.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,515,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,095,947. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.51 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DVN

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.