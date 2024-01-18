Olympiad Research LP Invests $549,000 in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 19,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. Tapestry makes up approximately 0.5% of Olympiad Research LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 20.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 34.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $16,189,000 after buying an additional 111,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 955.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPR traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.34. 784,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,281. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.07. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

