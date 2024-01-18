Olympiad Research LP Makes New $373,000 Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 100.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Read Our Latest Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $17.22. 14,010,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,306,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.