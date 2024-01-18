Olympiad Research LP Makes New $380,000 Investment in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Polaris by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Polaris by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Polaris by 526.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Polaris stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.53. 136,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,075. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.71. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 51.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PII

About Polaris

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.