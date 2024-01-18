Olympiad Research LP Purchases 1,589 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Olympiad Research LP boosted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,890 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Splunk makes up approximately 1.0% of Olympiad Research LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Splunk by 104,016.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,173,472,000 after buying an additional 20,467,378 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Splunk by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,302,775 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $198,246,000 after purchasing an additional 170,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $241,575,000 after purchasing an additional 73,534 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $160,720,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Price Performance

SPLK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.82. The company had a trading volume of 579,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 363.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.06. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.19 and a twelve month high of $153.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.30.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Splunk

Splunk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.