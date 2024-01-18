Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Bought by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,762,000 after buying an additional 87,051 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,826,000 after buying an additional 239,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,312,000 after buying an additional 58,146 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,217,000 after buying an additional 592,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,957,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Onto Innovation stock opened at $149.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.38. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.50.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $207.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.47%. Onto Innovation’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

