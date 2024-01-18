OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $0.99, but opened at $1.02. OPKO Health shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 750,496 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Vice Chairman Jane Ph D. Hsiao purchased 150,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,999,880 shares in the company, valued at $26,599,886. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 201,456,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at $257,864,568.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,598,015 shares of company stock worth $4,480,869. 42.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.78.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $178.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.78 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 23.94%. OPKO Health’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPKO Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014,088 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 318.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624,866 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 300.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,519 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 848.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,890,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Further Reading

