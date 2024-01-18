Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s 8th Largest Position

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 547,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,380 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 3.1% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings in Oracle were worth $57,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,279,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 64.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.7% in the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.6% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.71. 1,645,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,131,551. The firm has a market cap of $296.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.81. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $82.04 and a 12-month high of $127.54.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

