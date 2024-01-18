Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,573 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 113,802 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,054,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 7,754 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.9% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 209,065 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 720.2% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,183 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $106.41 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $82.04 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.