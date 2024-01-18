Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,131 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 14,999 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Oracle Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $106.80 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $82.04 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $293.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.46 and a 200-day moving average of $111.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 44.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 over the last three months. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

