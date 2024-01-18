ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.86.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORIC shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 8th.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 11.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC opened at $9.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $9.79.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ORIC Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 14,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $124,744.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,937,307.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $45,372.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,519.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 14,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $124,744.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 808,544 shares in the company, valued at $6,937,307.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3,233.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 67,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

Featured Stories

