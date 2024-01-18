Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $13.06 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,523 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $13,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

HDV stock opened at $101.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $106.18.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.