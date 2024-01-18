Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $13.23 Million Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 242.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,030 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.43. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.74.

