Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $9.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,880 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 40,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 63.6% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,959 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $53.32 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $54.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.50.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

