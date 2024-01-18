Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $223.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $215.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.31 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.07. The firm has a market cap of $685.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.31, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

