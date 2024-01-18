Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $10,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $894,000. Parametrica Management Ltd raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 86,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lunt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

BATS MOAT opened at $82.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.34 and its 200-day moving average is $79.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.