Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,792 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $8,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 53,779,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,451 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,312,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,182 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 26,810,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,030 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,620,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,995,000 after buying an additional 3,027,000 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,348,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW opened at $32.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.18. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $34.18.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

