Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,977 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $12,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its position in Linde by 372.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 128,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,707,000 after purchasing an additional 101,020 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 33,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 300,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,757,000 after acquiring an additional 36,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.85.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock opened at $406.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $408.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.63. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $318.88 and a twelve month high of $434.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $197.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.