Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 3,663 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $14,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.81.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ECL opened at $197.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.91 and a 52 week high of $201.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.56.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.90%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

