OSI Systems (OSIS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect OSI Systems to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $121.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.44. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $87.65 and a 1-year high of $139.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 18,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $1,881,041.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,977,492.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 160.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 305.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

