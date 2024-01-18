Oxen (OXEN) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 18th. In the last week, Oxen has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $8.73 million and approximately $7,235.82 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,477.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.51 or 0.00161296 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $239.61 or 0.00564090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009410 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00059339 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.33 or 0.00370393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.24 or 0.00184187 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,351,787 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.