Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Sold by Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,693 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Pacira BioSciences worth $7,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 96.8% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCRX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PCRX opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.72. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $48.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $163.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.83 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

