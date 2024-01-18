Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Position Increased by Vantage Financial Partners LLC

Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 66.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,904 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for 0.3% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,763,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,899,836. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 272.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,301,919.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at $25,301,919.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,614.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 971,777 shares of company stock valued at $19,041,931 over the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PLTR. TheStreet upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

