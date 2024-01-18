Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $315.00 to $390.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Palo Alto Networks traded as high as $338.59 and last traded at $333.95, with a volume of 557803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $330.06.

PANW has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.28.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 455,676 shares of company stock worth $123,465,739 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $7,002,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $1,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $105.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $289.38 and a 200-day moving average of $257.30.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

