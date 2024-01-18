Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PH. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $455.80 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $297.12 and a one year high of $465.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $444.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.02.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

