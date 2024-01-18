Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PH. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.07.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $455.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $297.12 and a 12 month high of $465.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.02.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

