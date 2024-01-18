PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 176,342 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in PayPal by 90,307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263,405 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $59.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.26.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

