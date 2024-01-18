Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $260,702,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,279,000 after acquiring an additional 61,972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,625,000 after acquiring an additional 164,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3,459.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 601,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,536. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.56. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.31 and a 12-month high of $180.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.04 by ($0.14). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.75%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAG shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

In related news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

