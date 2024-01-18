PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,260 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $65,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Avion Wealth grew its stake in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,800,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.