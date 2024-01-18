Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Bought by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,037 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Perficient worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Perficient by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,795 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Perficient by 2.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,627 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,634 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $66.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $96.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perficient

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Perficient had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $76,280.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,344.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Perficient in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Perficient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

