Perkins Capital Management Inc. Buys 58,250 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,250 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.83% of Akoustis Technologies worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Akoustis Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,553,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,247. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $52.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.87.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.24% and a negative net margin of 226.21%. The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

