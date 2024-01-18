Perkins Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 148,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Real Good Food by 70.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 9.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 15,122 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 304.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Real Good Food Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ RGF traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.29. 23,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,071. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $6.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Real Good Food ( NASDAQ:RGF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.53 million. Equities analysts expect that The Real Good Food Company, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGF. Truist Financial cut their price target on Real Good Food from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. B. Riley began coverage on Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Real Good Food Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

