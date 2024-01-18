Perkins Capital Management Inc. Invests $134,000 in NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Get NeuroOne Medical Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at NeuroOne Medical Technologies

In other NeuroOne Medical Technologies news, COO Christopher Volker bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NMTC traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $1.31. 27,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,924. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.18.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 607.27% and a negative return on equity of 198.70%.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

(Free Report)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.