Perkins Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,495,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,834 shares during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions comprises about 1.4% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 2.54% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:STRM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.42. 11,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $24.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 81.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

