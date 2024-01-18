Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Alphatec accounts for about 2.2% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter worth about $49,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 59.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,763 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 105.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alphatec from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphatec

In other news, Director David M. Demski bought 30,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,787. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David M. Demski purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,787. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,329,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Alphatec stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.04. 240,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,302. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.93. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $118.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

Featured Stories

