Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,500 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 112,600.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,011,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $838,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,930,813 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $255,582,000 after buying an additional 49,373 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Perficient by 69.1% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,378,597 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $79,766,000 after buying an additional 563,290 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Perficient by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,347,413 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $148,336,000 after buying an additional 75,164 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Perficient by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,049 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $73,216,000 after buying an additional 22,950 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRFT stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,901. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $96.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.42 and its 200-day moving average is $65.07.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PRFT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $76,280.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,344.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

