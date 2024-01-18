Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Purchased by Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 873,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $10,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $13.17 on Thursday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 484.24%.

DOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

