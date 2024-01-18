Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pinterest from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pinterest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.66.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pinterest

Pinterest Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:PINS opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average of $30.05. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $38.66.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $725,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,062.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $725,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,062.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,546.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,303 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,557. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,670,000 after buying an additional 958,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,476,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,580,000 after acquiring an additional 545,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670,073 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,145,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,716,000 after purchasing an additional 191,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,861,000 after purchasing an additional 235,403 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.