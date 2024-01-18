Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:CRKR) vs. X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Critical Review

Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Free Report) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Prairie Operating and X Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prairie Operating 0 0 0 0 N/A X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Prairie Operating has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X Financial has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Prairie Operating and X Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prairie Operating $520,000.00 0.00 -$13.42 million N/A N/A X Financial $516.58 million 0.36 $117.73 million $3.59 1.07

X Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Prairie Operating.

Profitability

This table compares Prairie Operating and X Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prairie Operating N/A N/A -286.57% X Financial 27.82% 24.42% 12.85%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.5% of Prairie Operating shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of X Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Prairie Operating shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of X Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

X Financial beats Prairie Operating on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating Co. engages in developing energy to meet growing demand, while protecting the environment. The company was formerly known as Creek Road Miners, Inc. and changed its name to Prairie Operating Co. in May 2023. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan. The company also offers Xiaoying housing loan, a home equity loan product for property owners; investment products through Xiaoying wealth management platform, such as loans, money market, and insurance products; and loan facilitation services to other platforms. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

