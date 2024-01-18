Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Expected to Post FY2027 Earnings of $19.60 Per Share

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $19.60 for the year. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $11.75 per share.
Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C($0.59). The company had revenue of C$446.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$449.83 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 11.16%.
Precision Drilling Stock Performance
Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at C$71.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$74.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$80.95. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$56.42 and a one year high of C$116.60.
Precision Drilling Company Profile
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.
